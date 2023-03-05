Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

VDC stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

