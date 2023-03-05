Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PM opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

