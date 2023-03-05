Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,896 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 360,380 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 127,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

