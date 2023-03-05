Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.89 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.