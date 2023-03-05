Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.