Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.22. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

