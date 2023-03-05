Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after buying an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 131,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07.

