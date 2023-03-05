Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

