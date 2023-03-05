Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NKE stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

