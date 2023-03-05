Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,772,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.23 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

