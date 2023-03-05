Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,972 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.