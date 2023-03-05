Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

