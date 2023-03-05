Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,861 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

