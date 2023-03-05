Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

