Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

