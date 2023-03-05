Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

