Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.