Lake Street Capital Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $15.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XMTR. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xometry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,737 shares of company stock worth $2,131,363. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 447,638 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 706,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,332,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

