Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

LBAI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 227,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.