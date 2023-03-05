Landaas & Co. WI ADV Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 28.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $156.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

