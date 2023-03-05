Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 92,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

