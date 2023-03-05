Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Up 14.1% in February

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. 224,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,594. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

