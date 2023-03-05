Lansing Street Advisors Invests $26,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
