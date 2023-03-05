Lansing Street Advisors Invests $26,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.