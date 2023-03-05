Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Lantern Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

LTRN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.68. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.