Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.2 %

Lantronix Company Profile

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

