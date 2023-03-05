Laurion Capital Management LP Has $325,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.