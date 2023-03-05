Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Insider Activity

Roku Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.