Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NetEase by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NetEase by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

