Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 2,567 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,438 shares of company stock valued at $44,322,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $191.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

