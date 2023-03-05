LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Update

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVAC remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,691. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

