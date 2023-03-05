Lcnb Corp Acquires 612 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

