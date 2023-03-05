Lcnb Corp Buys 240 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,200,000 after acquiring an additional 201,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $177.66.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.