Lcnb Corp Has $457,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

