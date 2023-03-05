Lcnb Corp Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

