Lcnb Corp Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.