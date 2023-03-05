Lcnb Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

