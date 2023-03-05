LCX (LCX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $80.16 million and $571,902.20 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00422808 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.46 or 0.28579052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About LCX

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

LCX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

