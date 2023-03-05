Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of LBUY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 20,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,635. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

