Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

