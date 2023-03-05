Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.23 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

