Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

LMT opened at $477.89 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.53 and its 200 day moving average is $455.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.