Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 65 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

SPGI opened at $346.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

