Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.23. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.