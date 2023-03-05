Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.23. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

