Leelyn Smith LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,040,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,301,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after buying an additional 168,776 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

