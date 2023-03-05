Leelyn Smith LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

