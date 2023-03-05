Leelyn Smith LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

