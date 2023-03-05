Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $89.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

