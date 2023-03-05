Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $298.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

