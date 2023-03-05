Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,689,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $82.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

