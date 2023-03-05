Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

